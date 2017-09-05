MARS

The World’s First Portable Cinema
with Theater-Grade Picture and Sound.

Immersive Cinema—Anywhere.

  • Living Room
  • Camping
  • Backyard

The brightest, clearest portable cinema in the market.

Put Yourself in the Front Row

Transform virtually any flat surface into a vividly detailed cinema screen that spans up to 300in.

Hear the Big Picture

Dual 10W speakers equipped with JBL’s advanced audio technology flood any room with rich, vibrant sound.

Take Your Cinema Anywhere

Lightweight and ultra-compact for effortless portability.

Extended Playtime

A market-leading 19,500mAh battery equipped with Anker’s world-leading battery technology provides up to 3 hours of non-stop cinema.

Total Connectivity

Seamlessly stream content from any phones or tablets with mirrorcast and more.

3D Display

Cutting-edge DLP image-forming technology brings 3D effects to life. Blur the line between fantasy and reality.

No Buffering

A 64 bit Quad-core with 1.5GHz CPU flawlessly runs any media format and app.

Whisper Quiet Operation

Specially designed to reduce operation noise to less than 32dBA—so you can lose yourself in your cinema.

Deep, Vibrant Color

An advanced color management system customizes each frame with optimal tone; to render picture that’s completely true to the source.

Specs

  • Optical
    Display chip: 0.45”DMD
    Resolution: 1280 x 800 4K supported
    Brightness: 3000 lumens
    Throw ratio: 1.2:1
    Contrast: 10000:1
    Color gamut: 120% Rec.709
    Uniformity: 90%

  • Display
    Screen size: 40”-300” inch
    Keystone correction: Vertical ±40°
    Focus: Automatic focusing

  • Hardware
    CPU: Quad-core ARM chip RAM: 1GB ROM: 8GB OS: Based on Android 4.4 with Youtube/TED app content

  • Audio
    Internal JBL speakers: 2 x 10W

  • Connectivity
    WiFi: 2.4G/5G (802.11b/g/n/ac)
    Bluetooth: BLE 4.0

  • Interface
    HDMI 2.0: x1
    USB 3.0: x1
    AUX 3.5mm：x1

  • Battery
    Capacity: 19500 mAh, 3.7V
    Battery life: 3-hour video playtime