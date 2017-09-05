Display chip: 0.45”DMD
Resolution: 1280 x 800 4K supported
Brightness: 3000 lumens
Throw ratio: 1.2:1
Contrast: 10000:1
Color gamut: 120% Rec.709
Uniformity: 90%
The brightest, clearest portable cinema in the market.
Put Yourself in the Front Row
Transform virtually any flat surface into a vividly detailed cinema screen that spans up to 300in.
Hear the Big Picture
Dual 10W speakers equipped with JBL’s advanced audio technology flood any room with rich, vibrant sound.
Take Your Cinema Anywhere
Lightweight and ultra-compact for effortless portability.
Extended Playtime
A market-leading 19,500mAh battery equipped with Anker’s world-leading battery technology provides up to 3 hours of non-stop cinema.
Total Connectivity
Seamlessly stream content from any phones or tablets with mirrorcast and more.
3D Display
Cutting-edge DLP image-forming technology brings 3D effects to life. Blur the line between fantasy and reality.
No Buffering
A 64 bit Quad-core with 1.5GHz CPU flawlessly runs any media format and app.
Whisper Quiet Operation
Specially designed to reduce operation noise to less than 32dBA—so you can lose yourself in your cinema.
Deep, Vibrant Color
An advanced color management system customizes each frame with optimal tone; to render picture that’s completely true to the source.
Specs
-
Optical
-
DisplayScreen size: 40”-300” inch
Keystone correction: Vertical ±40°
Focus: Automatic focusing
-
HardwareCPU: Quad-core ARM chip RAM: 1GB ROM: 8GB OS: Based on Android 4.4 with Youtube/TED app content
-
AudioInternal JBL speakers: 2 x 10W
-
ConnectivityWiFi: 2.4G/5G (802.11b/g/n/ac)
Bluetooth: BLE 4.0
-
InterfaceHDMI 2.0: x1
USB 3.0: x1
AUX 3.5mm：x1
-
BatteryCapacity: 19500 mAh, 3.7V
Battery life: 3-hour video playtime